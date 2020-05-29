Kim Kardashian : who were her first two husbands ?

Star of social networks and the small screen, Kim Kardashian has been married twice before sharing the daily life of Kanye West.

Since April 2012, Kim Kardashian lives idilio with Kanye West. This Sunday, may 24th, the lovebirds have celebrated their sixth anniversary of marriage. But before sharing the life of a rapper and start a family with this last, despite the difficulties, the star of reality-tv and business woman has been married twice. In 2000 at the age of 20 years, and well before the release of the sex tape that was revealed to the public, the daughter of Kris Jenner and the illustrious lawyer Robert Kardashian said “yes“for the life music producer Damon Thomas. A first marriage which she does not keep good memories. “I am bride in ecstasy. The first time“, told the mother of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm in an episode of the show The Incredible family Kardashian. The love story was even turned to the drama, since, in a television interview, it was part of his past of woman being beatenadmitting that Damon Thomas had been violent during their marriage. Allegations that the latter has vehemently denied. Their divorce was granted in 2004.

Six years later, more precisely in October 2010, Kim Kardashian crossed the road to the basketball player Kris Humphries. Seven months after the beginning of their life together, the couple decided to get engaged and united in a lavish ceremony in August 2011. A wedding that the whole world knows well its short duration. After 72 days, the founder of KKW Beauty asked for the divorce for disputes irreconcilable. Ironically, the procedure has lasted longer than their union. April 19, 2013, the ex-spouses had managed to find an agreement avoiding a trial. They were declared officially divorced at the beginning of the month of June 2013. Seven years later, that marriage is still the subject of mockery and criticismsome considered that the relationship of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries was only a masquerade or a publicity stunt for the basketball player, whose name is known throughout the world because of this union.

Kris Humphries : “I was clearly naive”

“Our relationship was real 100%“has, therefore, specified Kris Humphries. In a paper revealed in march, 2019 on the site The Player’s Tribune, which he co-founded, the basketball player now retired went back on his journey, and particularly on his marriage lightning flash with Kim Kardashian. “I would have had to know what I served. I was clearly naïve about the way my life was going to change. But the thing that annoys me is when people say that my marriage was fake“, said he, “I’ve never wanted to be this guy.“

The reputation and the buzz around its former couple, to which he did not expect much, were a real source of embarrassment. “When it became clear that it didn’t work anymore… What can I say ? It was afraid of. This is never easy to survive the embarrassment something like this, with your friends, your family… But when everything is happening publicly, in the eyes of the world, it is a whole other level. It was brutal.“Since this idyll, Kris Humphries is more or less fallen back into anonymity. His private life is again a mystery.

