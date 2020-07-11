Kim Kardashian : why they fight often with Kanye West at the moment

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West argue a lot these days. The political ambitions of the rapper, who is running the White House, are not there for nothing.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are a pair of role model for his millions of fans around the world. And, however, in recent times, their relationship was not as idyllic – and this is nothing to say. The parents of North St., Chicago, and in the Psalm quarrel often. The reason : the policy and the ambitions of mr. The rapper, 43 years of age, has made it known that he wanted to present to the american presidential elections. In the press, he mentioned that some policy positions, and trenches, which he does not share his girlfriend.

In an interview with the magazine ForbesKanye West has made his position clear on some issues. “I’m against abortion because I am the word of the Bible. Family planning has been put in place in cities for white supremacy to do the work of the devil“, he said. He has also spoken out against the vaccination. “So a lot of our kids ended up paralyzed after being vaccinated… So when we are told that it is a vaccine that eradicated the Covid19, I am extremely careful. It is the mark of the beast. We want to implant electronic chips, they want all kinds of things to fall in the gates of Paradise“Kanye West said. About to listen to with the greatest caution.

Kanye West “supported” by his family, but…

According to a friend of Kim Kardashian, she disagrees with her husband on these two points. “The family of Kanye the always support their projectsshe made it known to the media Entertainment Tonight. But their close relatives are also worried about him. Kanye has a tendency to make an excessive effort physically, emotionally and psychologically, and do not take the time to rest to start again as new.“

And then add : “The family of Kanye support in his project of the race to the White House, but do not agree with this recent interview.“Not what it says, the fear of a rupture between “Kimye”. According to his friend, “Kim Kardashian will support him always, but she does not always have to agree with him. This is what makes their relationship so special.”

