Kim Kardashian : why this photo without makeup does she speak so much ?

The makeup is an extension of Kim Kardashian. The star offers the services of Mario Dedivanovic, with which it has revived the contouring. However, in recent times, Kim Kardashian seems to raise the foot side make up. Better yet, she no longer hesitate to appear, no make-up to go to the restaurant and more photos in the natural on his account Instagram. The star shines without artifice. After some ups and downs related to his psoriasis, Kim Kardashian seems more than ever at ease and comfortable in his skin. Proof is with this last photo in which it is revealed make-up free in the streets of Los Angeles. And if it became a habit ? Kim Kardashian return to simple things ? This shift is not without reason. Kanye West and it just acquired a ranch in Wyoming. The star of reality-tv explained on the red carpet of the “Emmy Awards” in September last : “It is so quiet there… I don’t carry any makeup and I’m wearing just my sweats to go out “.

Kim Kardashian and makeup

Kim Kardashian has made her passion for make-up a real business in developing ” KKW Beauty “. In the range of shades it offers, we find his signature nude. It must be said that over the years, there are few photos in which she appears without makeup. The star has even been the subject of some controversy. Last December, a series of tweets attacked on his skin problems : “It is not surprising that the owner of KKW Beauty occasionally suffers from acne, considering the amount of foundation and concealer that she wears every day.” Kim Kardashian has defended itself by revealing suffer from psoriasis. The same month she was to Busy Phillips to sleep without cleansing.