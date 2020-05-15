Kim Kardashian : why you do never see again naked on social networks

Kim Kardashian will not air more shots of her totally naked. A decision motivated by his family.

Kim Kardashian tamer at 39 years old ? The star decided not to distribute pictures of her naked. The reason for this ? His children. North6-year-old Saint3 years, Chicago1 year and finally Psalm6 months, are likely in the future to see photos of their mom naked. Which risk, certainly, to disrupt. Then Kim Kardashian will keep his clothes on it.

“I said to myself, ok, I was at the White House, and I published this selfie of me in a bikini that was just insane. I said to myself ‘I hope they won’t see it, I have to go back there next week.'” Now, to share his deeds and actions online matter less than before. “I don’t care to publish as many photos of me in a bikini”has she explained yet.

Her husband approved her decision

A decision that the pillar and the man who shares his life, Kanye West, approves. It is, moreover, the the american rapper and father of her children who encouraged her to take this decision. In effect, the star would have explained that this went against his “beliefs”, who is passionate about the religion, he who, as a reminder works now with a Gospel group for its securities. And Kim would she also had an appearance, him dictating it to change its conduct. And would, thus, become more conservative in turn. What live again their love phase !

“I don’t know if it is the fact that my husband has said loud and clear that sometimes, what is too sexy is a kills-love, and that it makes them feel uncomfortable. I listen and I understand. But yet, at the end of the day, it still gives me this freedom. But I myself have had this awareness.” Is the world ready to discover the new Kim Kardashian ? Case to follow !

