Kim Kardashian: Will North West also get into makeup?

s Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West already in her mother’s footsteps? She could also launch her brand.

Is the succession already assured? Kim Kardashian’sdaughter North could soon emulate, equal, or even surpass her mother. Indeed, she seems to be interested in make-up. This, from the height of his 7 years. Has the older girl ever put a foot in the stirrup?

NORTH HAS EVERYTHING FROM AN ASPIRING ARTIST

OMG! It would be quite surprising if the little Kim Kardashian in the making already has her nose in the mud. Yet North already seems to be interested in make-up.

Such a mother like a daughter, some will say! At the age of 7, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim K was already enjoying great success as a child star.

From a young age, she already goes through photoshoots and tries her hand at makeup. Does she already have a creative soul? All the lights seem to indicate this.

On Instagram, Kim posted a photo of her baby, who painted her face. Result of the races: here she is made up as Jaja …

A remarkable job for a girl as young as North. Proof that her parents inspire her, knowing that last year, she was already trying to rap like her father, Ye.

KIM KARDASHIAN DOESN’T LIMIT HER DAUGHTER’S CREATIVITY

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian captioned her post: “My creative baby! North tried makeup which she thinks I should try for some shots.”

But that’s not all! “She also tested a special make-up effect and used a handkerchief on her cheek and covered it with a foundation to make a scar.”

A rather avant-garde result, after all, which should nevertheless make any mother of a family howl with rage. But not Kim K.

“I love the look she created,” she added on her post, happy with her daughter’s creative talents. In any case, this has caused a lot of reaction on the Web, as the comments show.

“When you’re a star’s child, everything you do is creative,” one of Kim Kardashian’s fans said in her post. And it’s not the only one that has reacted.

“It looks like peanut butter, which is what it has on its cheek,” adds another user. “I really thought it was peanut butter she had on her cheek for a moment.”

In other words, many have fallen for it! It must be said that this foundation looks like a peanut paste.

In any case, this is not the first time North has been creative. This aspiring artist had earlier recreated a pretty Bob Ross-like web.

This painting was also a project of visual arts that she was able to bring back from school. At just 7 years old, North has everything from a child prodigy.