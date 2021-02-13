Kim Kardashian will spend Valentine’s Day without Kanye West this year!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a divorce and don’t talk to each other anymore. So she’s going to spend Valentine’s Day without him.

It’s almost Valentine’s Day. But this year is going to be special Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Even in the midst of a divorce, the couple still planned to celebrate the feast of love. But each on their own.

We look forward to February 14th. And the stars too! The perfect opportunity to spend an evening one-on-one with his half. But Kim Kardashian has other plans in mind.

In the midst of divorce proceedings, the Kardashian clan’s sister doesn’t mind. That’s why she decided to go on holiday to the Turks and Caicos Islands to get some fresh air.

And she was not alone. Accompanied by her family and friends, she took advantage of these few days to take a step back from her life. And it suits him very well!

The star shared the snaps of her vacation to her 204 million followers. Photos that smell like the sun and warm sand. But mostly away from Kanye West.

Indeed Kim Kardashian is trying to end her very restless divorce. She even enlisted the help of her lawyer Laura Wasser, who is known for handling celebrity divorces.

One thing is for sure, the couple is not going to celebrate Valentine’s Day together this year. Nor the other years for that matter.

WILL KIM KARDASHIAN SPEND VALENTINE’S DAY ALONE?

After 7 years of relationship, and 7 years of Valentine’s Day together, it’s over. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to leave. But that doesn’t mean they’re not going to celebrate this holiday on their own.

According to a source in People magazine, Kim Kardashian confided in herself about her evening. The source reports that “Kim plans to party with her children and family. She wants to make this day special for the children.”

Before adding: “She no longer has contact with Kanye. It’s obvious that she’s focused on her future.” Indeed, the couple had been flapping for a while.

They decided to divorce at the time of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Where Kanye West had also run as a candidate.

According to Page Six magazine, they had already tried couple therapy but quickly dropped the case. Nothing could save Kim Kardashian’s marriage anymore.

Kanye West revealed one day that he could no longer stand his wife’s daily life. Still filming for his reality show and looking after his business. He even said he’s tired of the marriage and wants to move on as soon as possible.

But that’s not going to deter Kim Kardashian. She intends to take advantage of Valentine’s Day to celebrate the feast of love. The love she feels for her family and her children.