Kim Kardashian, workout selfies improvised with inmates

Last week, Kim Kardashian has met inmates in a prison in Washington. To mark their meeting, the star of the reality tv took a few selfies with them.

More than reality tv. In June 2018, Kim Kardashian was revealed as a woman engaged in contributing to the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman of sixty years, condemned to life in prison for money laundering in a case of drug trafficking. Proud of this action, the american star has decided to engage permanently in this way. Last April, she announced that she was starting law school, ultimately becoming a lawyer. Despite the criticism of some users, Kim Kardashian has lost none of his motivation. Last week, she has also been seen in Washington in the framework of several meetings on the subject of early release from prison. Subsequently, she travelled in a centre of the prison.

Kim Kardashian does not release, therefore no effort. Between two revisions, she has visited prisoners and took the opportunity to shoot some images of his documentary, temporarily titled “Kim Kardashian : The justice project”. The latter will retrace his entire campaign on the reform of the criminal justice system. On the spot, the mother of North (6 years), St (3 years), Chicago (1 year) and Psalm (2 months) met with dr. Mark Howard, a professor at Georgetown university and gives courses to inmates.

A time of sharing as the big sister of the clan Kardashian has obviously circulated on his account Instagram. In the legend of a small slide show of selfies with prisoners, the business woman, 38-year-old wrote : “Dr. Mark Howard, a professor at Georgetown, was very moved and has taught a course in a prison in Washington, where these men and women can obtain a course equivalency from the university of Georgetown. I have met so many extraordinary people, who could not wait to share their stories with us,” she testified, visibly very moved.

