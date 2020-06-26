Kim Kardashian works hard because she loves being famous, fans think

Kim Kardashian West is now one of the names most famous in the world. She gets a lot of hate and criticism from people who think that she has no special talent, but if we can say something about Kardashian West, is that she works hard. Love it or hate it, it is difficult to deny that Kardashian West is working harder than almost anyone else in the industry; in addition to her work schedule, she also has four children to raise at home – not to mention the hours you must spend in the gym so that your body looks like what he is doing!

The fans were impressed by the calendar’s incredibly responsible of Kardashian West, and his work ethic supernatural, and some wonder where she gets her motivation seemingly unlimited.

Kardashian West has a work ethic impressive

You can look at the life of Kardashian West and I think that she must have a Time Turner hidden somewhere. She has a lot on their plate that it seems impossible that a single person can do it all in 24 hours. Of course, she is the first of a mother of four small children. It is also a celebrity who plays in his own reality show with her family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This would be more than enough for most people, but Kardashian West does not stop there.

She is also the owner of several successful companies, including KKW Beauty and her line of girdles, ROZA. She engages in community work, which is detailed in your other program, The Project of Justice. In this document, will help to detainees, to advocate for a sentence of the smallest. And if all this were not enough, he is also working to become a lawyer, which in itself is enough to make the wildest of exhaustion. Where is the motivation?

The celebrity motivates Kardashian West, according to the fans

The answer, say some fans, is simple: Kardashian West is motivated by the celebrity. In a recent discussion on Reddit, fans have pondered what could be so important Kardashian West for motivation to live a style of life very busy.

“The celebrity. She loves it and is willing to do all the necessary work to maintain,” commented one fan, with others who share your agreement. According to this commentator, Kardashian West is, even, apparently, said that the fame was what motivated him, so it’s not just the hatred that you try to paint like a diva with a hunger for fame. “Kim is a very [v]ain, [so] she finds / makes time, ” said another fan. It can be as simple as this: Kardashian West is so conceited, and so loves to be the center of attention that she will do literally anything to keep it. Would that be so shallow?

Kardashian West is “addicted to success”

But what is it like training to become a lawyer? Participate in an internship of 4 years, in addition to all the rest does not seem to benefit the Kardashian West in terms of reputation. “I think that has always been very ambitious. She is addicted to success and is strategic,” said another fan, the analysis, the other reason why Kardashian West could work so hard: we love to succeed. It seems clear that it is more complicated than running after fame.

A fan has even introduced a theory of personality popular to explain the trends of the worker Kardashian West: “Do you Know anything about the Enneagram? I believe 100000% that Kim is a 3, also known as “the director”. They thrive of others in the know / see them do well, are very in appearance, and they are very motivated and channel your energy on your objectives (this is what also powers to achieve these objectives). So I think that for her, the success of these refeeds [sic] in your energy, and keep it running, ” he explained.

It draws its motivation from his desire of glory or of your type of theoretical enneagram, we have the hope that she will take care of itself, no!