KIM KARDASHIAN’S B-SIDE HOLES JUMPSUIT IS THE MOST AMAZING THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

Kim Kardashian knows how to flaunt what she has.

The reality star, law student, and entrepreneur showed her curves in the new campaign for her upcoming KKW Metallic Hearts perfume collection.

In the album shared by the 40-year-old on Instagram, we see her posing with three custom LaQuan Smith looks: a leather jumpsuit in rose gold and two corsets with matching trousers in silver and gold, all from the designer’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

But what interests us is the rose gold jumpsuit. Because? Ms. West then shared more photos from the backstage shoot on Twitter, where we discover the boss has two holes that reveal his famous B-side!