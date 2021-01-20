CELEBRITIES

KIM KARDASHIAN’S B-SIDE HOLES JUMPSUIT IS THE MOST AMAZING THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

Posted on

Kim Kardashian knows how to flaunt what she has.

The reality star, law student, and entrepreneur showed her curves in the new campaign for her upcoming KKW Metallic Hearts perfume collection.

In the album shared by the 40-year-old on Instagram, we see her posing with three custom LaQuan Smith looks:  a leather jumpsuit in rose gold and two corsets with matching trousers in silver and gold, all from the designer’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

But what interests us is the rose gold jumpsuit. Because? Ms. West then shared more photos from the backstage shoot on Twitter, where we discover the boss has two holes that reveal his famous B-side!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

283
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

264
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

213
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

192
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

152
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

133
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

121
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

119
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

107
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

103
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top