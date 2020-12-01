KIM KARDASHIAN’S NEW “MINK” BALAYAGE IS THE HAIR COLOR INSPIRATION YOU’VE BEEN LOOKING FOR

Kim Kardashian spent 2020 in a flurry of look changes: kilometric braids, crimped, fire red, ice blonde, and much more.

And as the year draws to a close, Kim K shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to changing her hair. Ms. West has posted a new series of photos on Instagram Stories, one can’t help but notice that her hair is lightened and brightened by a gorgeous new balayage.

After the face-framing lightening that has dominated the hair scene lately, it seems that balayage wants to make a comeback. And it really makes a lot of sense, as it’s the most loved of coloring techniques – super low maintenance and looks good on everyone.

And if anyone has the power to bring the hair look back to trend, this is certainly Kim.

Less expected, however, is the color of the balayage in shades of “mink”. The 40-year-old usually opts for warmer shades such as caramel, honey, or bright blonde. This more ” ash ” and cold look is completely new, but it suits her a lot.

She paired her hair with slightly more drawn-out eyebrows than usual and nude two-tone 90s lips with a brown pencil. The yellow fishnet top warms up the whole beauty look beautifully.

I mean, you need a head start, but don’t want to go crazy with maintenance? Dear balayage is always there to help you – and Kim’s new “mink” shade is all to be copied.