KIM KARDASHIAN’S “SELFIE” DRESS IS THE MOST SELF-CONGRATULATORY OUTFIT EVER

It takes a lot of self-confidence to wear a tube dress with a giant face on it, but if anyone can do it, it’s  Kim Kardashian!

The former reality star, businesswoman, and law student shared a new photoshoot on Instagram to launch the new make-up collection by KKW Beauty. In the shots, Ms. West wears a strapless dress with her face on it.

The choice may seem a tad self-congratulatory, but it can’t be that narcissistic, it’s probably a way to fool yourself, right?

In 2015 Kim had collected her selfies in a book, much talked about at the time, called Selfish. So, after all, wearing a dress that pays homage to itself so much isn’t really something completely surprising.

