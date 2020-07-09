Kim Kardashian’s soon-to-be first lady of the united States ?

Kanye West just announced his candidacy for the presidential elections. Kim Kardashian could become the first lady of the united States.

Kim Kardashian may well have the status of a first lady. Kanye West presents for the presidential elections, and it is taken very seriously.

For several years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are interested in politics and follow the news. The actress seems to even pass a degree to become a lawyer.

For his part, Kanye West has looked at the program of Donald Trump. The rapper even wore the cover of “Make america Great Again” in 2018 and he had caused the controversy. However, today, it offers more support.

In its place, the husband of Kim Kardashian you want to make a program for the united States it seems. Because of this, on July 4, he announced his candidacy in the presidential election of the united states.

The actress could become the first lady and her husband are taking this seriously. Even thinks that to win the election.

Kim Kardashian , the first lady in the year 2020 ?

Kim Kardashian may very well be the First Lady in the years to come. Kanye West has not yet announced his program, but he has an idea of what you want for the united States. For this, it was inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther.

For the media to Forbes, Kanye has he confessed that he wanted to do, ” the model of Wakanda “. As well, the last one has the intention to make the shadow, Joe Biden, and for that, he has the support of the black community.

” To say that the black vote is a democrat, is a form of racism and white supremacy “he said. But then, Kim Kardashian has does it really have a chance of becoming the first lady ? In any case, Kanye objectives for the elections of 2024.

” We will see if the quote is for the 2020 or 2024, for it is God who appoints the president “he said. It seemed, however, when even the hope of winning for the next month of November.

Tags : Kanye West – Kanye West-elections – KIM kardashian kim kardashian couple kim kardashian kids – kim Kardashian instagram kim kardashian, kanye west, kim kardashian sexy