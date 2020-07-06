Kim, Kourtney, Kylie… The Kardashian sisters addicted to corsets

The Kardashian sisters have taken the corset, this garment of an ancient time.

It is an accessory of union, the antichrist of feminism, that the Kardashian sisters have come to appreciate. After the release of Jean-Paul Gaultier and Madonna, the Klan infernal is, in fact, that is hooked to the corset, this garment abandoned by women a long time ago, that tightens the waist to refine the silhouette. As usual, the sisters of the display of his fans in Instagram. To start with Kim Kardashian. The star, wife of Kanye West, is shown in her corset, waist as thin as the hips are wide. The silhouette of the signature of the Kardashianin sum.

“I just found on my phone, I took this video during my trip to London last year to meet with the Lord of the Pearl, “says Kim Kardashian. I was wearing a corset like this at the Met Ball in my suit from Thierry Mugler, but the corset was not well placed tonight. I wanted to be in good condition for my collection that I went to London to do another. We took advantage of the opportunity to make some other costumes for the day where I will celebrate my 40 years. I hope to show the videos of my outfits that I’m preparing !!“

Have adopted the under garment vintage

Kylie Jenner is also an unconditional support. The youngest of the family is shown in the last week, on Instagram, the use of this ancient instrument of torture, taking a poses in ultra-glamorous.

Kourtney Kardashian is no exception, as she also photographed in front of his locker, with primer, size, tight. Khloé Kardashian has also been adopted by the corset, even making promotion to the brand of your product, touting the miracles of this clothing that she wears, while doing their sport.

