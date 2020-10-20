Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja were married in a very private ceremony

The couple to their followers with a wedding that was held very private due to the pandemic.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja got married, surprising their followers with a wedding that was held very privately due to the pandemic.

A famous couple of YouTubers sealed their most recent reconciliation with a second wedding after Kimberly had decided to leave Juan de Dios for alleged infidelity.

Love triumphed again, and both Kim and JD joined in an emotional civil ceremony, in which the images show that at all times before the civil registry judge, they held their one-year-old daughter in their arms. The wedding took place at his home where only the closest relatives attended because due to the pandemic they decided not to hold an event with more guests.

Kimberly and Juan de Dios had been married, then they divorced, later they reconciled and returned to live together, which was the time when they had their daughter.