Kimberly Loaiza is accused of having copied Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza has yet done, this is on everyone’s lips and this time she is accused of copy the famous socialite Kylie Jennerafter a photo session.

These photographs were taken by the Valentine’s daythe dress she wore was red, cut mermaid, and strapless with an opening in the leg, a little like the one that Kylie wore for the evening Vanity Fair.

There is no doubt that the publication has elicited good reactions. two million of likes and thousands of comments, but not all were good, many were critical to the influencer by copying it again in his photographs.

And it is only in the last few months, fans of Kylie Jenner accuse Kimberly Loaiza of copy to the business woman in many aspects, as well as in the clothes, the photos, even on the lips.

HAPPY DAY OF LOVE, remember to love yourself first, self-esteem is the most important, you know that I am not the most expressive, but I swear that I love you very much, thank you for being my LINDURAS, “ wrote Kim in the post.

Such a description of the publication has been heavily criticized for the supposed photoshop that youtuber had used it, many have stated that he did not have the right to write.

You speak of love-clean and you do not accept yourself as you are, you don’t have the right “, they said.

HAHAHA I CAN’T WITH YOUR PHOTOSHOP LAS NALGAS

How early you wear such a dress and put a black pants, you look so vulgar,

AH, but so jukifans come out to criticize the other

My ORIGINS YdoLa Ezz Well

As always you believing version cheap Kylie pic.twitter.com/GrVyssxPsC

– Nope- (@ rdgz_0511)

February 15, 2020

What most people point out, is that a few days ago, Kimberly has apparently criticized Kenya Bone to wear a red dress and be at the side of her little friend Kylie and now she has copied is dressed and even the same pose.

That happened to my kimbs you have not reached for the red underwear that you gave me would have warned and I’ll lend you a part of my grand-mother, and I even removes the elastic so they are going well. You know, for the other, “ said a girl of the position.

Have you forgotten to put on Photoshop? As in ig you look more acinturadita and here as non. Aaah and data, for the other that you wear a transparent dress, wearing a leather briefcase, finally, you have the air nacaaa bad.

(@xMissSimpatiax)

February 15, 2020

The photo shoot caused controversy, as some followers are accusing the YouTuber of excess of photoshop in various parts of his body as in many of his photo sessions previous.

As if that wasn’t enough, he has not only criticized imitation It has also received criticism for Kylie a few days ago for stealing the look of the singer, Danna Paola.

.