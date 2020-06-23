King Arthur in TMC : have you seen the wink in football in The Legend of Excalibur ? – Actus Ciné

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The “King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur” will be broadcast tonight on TMC. On this occasion, the small focus in the cameo of David Beckham !

King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur see Charlie Hunnam embody Arthur, a young thief, whose fate was changed the day he manages to grab the magic sword of Excalibur. Then begins a long journey of learning at the end of which he will be willing to do anything to dislodge the terrible king Vortigern to the throne that has been stolen. On the occasion of the broadcast of the successful Guy Ritchietonight on TMC, the small focus in the cameo of David Beckham !

The ex-star of the round ball embodies the head of a soldier of blackleg, a warrior with scars remains without words when the hero manages to grab the sword. A role is short but important, as your interpreter has been made to embody this man only type. David Beckham had already played by Guy Ritchie in the advertising of H&M, but also in a very special place Agents – Code of the U. N. C. L. E, directed by Henry Cavill, Army Hammer and Alicia Vikander.

The very virile filmmaker has the habit of choosing the players of professional sports, as the ex-footballer Vinnie Jones and the ex-diver Jason Statham, both in the cast of Scams, crimes, and the botanical and Snatch (the second has also played the main character of Revolver). If the delivery of David Beckham has been criticised by internet users, Hunnam had defended him during an interview with the magazine Men’s Health :

“When I started working with David, I immediately understood how it got to where it is today. He takes everything so seriously. Could simply come in, make an appearance in the film, not to invest more than that, just for the laugh. But he has taken lessons with a teacher to learn how to play and was determined to make things right. He takes them as seriously as if you were to manage a damn heart attack.”

King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur was a big flop at the box-office : blockbuster cost of $ 175 million, and has reported that 100… An additional error that Charlie Hunnam, despite his talent, after Crimson Peak, The Lost City of Z and the Butterfly. Guy Ritchie has, for him, and so he met with Aladdin (which exceeded one billion dollars in global revenues) and The Trip ($115 million worldwide for a budget of 20).