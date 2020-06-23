King Arthur : the trilogy of Christopher Nolan which you will ever see – Movie News

The director David Dobkin returns on the genesis of a project of adaptation to the fucking that led him to leave the movie, for the benefit of Guy Ritchie.

The most recent adaptation of the medieval legend of King Arthur was a failure of monumental, an important low for the british documentary filmmaker, in general, more used to gangster movies (RocknRolla, Stir, Snatch) to the blockbusters of historic hollywood. Guilt, probably, to the enormous ambitions of a study involves all the agents of police, to a scenario where a rickety, or to a plot too far away from the original material.

Originally, however, the project would have a totally different look. David Dobkin (The Judge), credited as producer and screenwriter of the film of 2017, was in talks with Warner to make a trilogy of the legend of Arthur, in the version popularized by the work of Chrétien de Troyes in the Twelfth century. Unfortunately for Dobkin, the result does not go as I wanted : little by little, the filmmaker has had to take its distances with the project.

Not to do so, the Kitty head ! You have to his role as prince legendary !

Initially, the young Kit Harington, below, on the poster of a new, epic HBO titled soberly Game of Thronesthis was his first choice to put on the costume of King Arthur. Then, he has given an answer to Lancelot of the Lake, played by Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag in the Suicide Squad). We are in 2011, and the interpreter of Jon Snow is not yet courted by the best international filmmakers.

In an interview with the magazine Collider, Dobkin returned to this choice of casting and the personality that he wished to entrust to his King Arthur.

“The way in which his character wears in Game of Thrones is so amazing, and this is what we need for the character [d’Arthur]as I imagined in the scenario. It was supposed to be a ‘Monsieur-tout-le-monde’, not someone who pulls the sword out of his cot and said to himself, ‘great, I’ve won the lottery”, but more someone who says “I am not capable of doing that.” In the minute where he pulls the sword, the whole kingdom is in their kits. For me, it was great.”

It is, therefore, very far from the super-hero-the-big-arm played by Charlie Hunnam in the film by Guy Ritchie.

Percy Fawcett, unfortunately, has stolen the attention of John Snow…

The director then went on to detail the distribution of five-star, that he wanted to be the poster of his epic of chivalry :

“We have had Gary Oldman for Merlin. It was in discussion with Marion Cotillard for Morgana, and Liam Neeson for Galahad. The idea was to take the “formula of Batman when Christian Bale is surrounded by all these great actors in the beginning and then, it is necessary to let the plot carry the film […]. So that was the basic design, and when I sold the idea of the movie to Warner Bros, there was no specific clause about the casting.

When he showed me the evidence of Joel and Kit together, we had the green light and the next day, the international service has come to tell us ‘ we don’t think we can sell the movie with these two guys. The pressure has become increasingly strong and […] International Warner Bros has put us to a halt, and requested a review of the foundry.”

Dobkin has the balls, and all because of… John Carter ??

The director would bend to the demands of the study through the recruitment of two players “vendors” : James McAvoy and Colin Farrell. Again, we can say that it was wrong : while the first was quickly removed because of his allergy to horses, the second seemed excited by the project… until he goes to see John Carter to the cinema.

In an anecdote told to Collider (and then strangely removed already), Dobkin said that he had tried to dissuade the actor from Tigerland go to the cinema this night, in vain. See the scenes of the movie, where the protagonist fights against monsters (a resounding flop for Disney, which would have lost us $ 85 million), the actor, the irish would have had doubts, to finally announce to Dobkin that he had changed his opinion about his participation in the trilogy. This last was, in effect, from a couple of fight scenes with the monsters, which would have made escape Colin Farrell and gave us a new blow to the project.

He would have made Arthur very credible… Unfortunately, Colin had a lot of fear of the monsters…

Meanwhile, other projects were presented to David Dobkin, who has been directing Robert Downey Jr., in The Judge. When he returned to work in the medieval epic, Warner had asked for a rewrite of the scene with Joby Harold (who also signed the scenarioAwake andThe army of the Dead). According to Dobkin, the version of Harold was “very different from his own script, completely different, but with a lot of facilities in common“. Not seeing that he could not carry the film, which then left the way open for Guy Ritchie, the creation of the nanar arthurian that we know.

After six years of absence behind the camera, Dobkin has directed the musical comedy Eurovision written by Will Ferrell for Netflix and that the launch is scheduled for this June 26, 2020. It tells the story of two musicians from iceland, who are trying to represent their country at the international contest of kitsch : the Eurovision Song contest.

In regards to the arthurian legend, she should go back on Netflix this summer, but Excalibur fell this time in the hands of a teenage girl played by Katherine Langford (yes, the actress 13 Reasons Why). Cursed : the Rebel – is your name will be published on the platform as of July 17, 2020.

A legend european to another, there is only a small not…