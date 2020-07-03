King Arthur : Why the trilogy with Kit Harington has ever seen (…)



In 2017, Charlie Hunnam had incarn a young man Arthur struggling with the mchant Vortigern incarn by Jude Law in King Arthur : The Lgende of Excalibur Guy Ritchie. Long-mtrage obviously, against the backdrop of the lgendes arthurian parsem of as the supernatural, the film had t think of him as in the 1st part of a trilogy. But veil, the expected success does not occur, and Warner Bros. has to cancel their plans…

But what can be forgotten is that before Ritchie takes the project in hand, it was David Dobkin, ralisateur of The Judgethat had everything planned out. In an interview with our friends at Collider, the second, who came to promote their comdie Netflix Eurovision Song contest – The History of the Fire of the Saga, a expliqu the why of his trilogy King Arthur has not dpass the development stage of the project.

In 2011, therefore, the cinaste had it all planned ! Joel Kinamann was meant to be Sir Lancelot and Kit Harington should be a King Arthur… Tt this silent cal after the 1st season Game of Thronesthe HBO series has launched the young Harington in orbit.

The young Jon Snow of HBO seemed to be exactly the one that Dobkin was looking for : “When he came to do the reading King Arthurthe way that it did at the time, or understand that he is honorable, his character sometimes plays against him, because he has a heart as pure. It makes you cross Game of Thrones an incredible way if until the end, and that is exactly what we needed for this character in the way that I crit the scnario. It was supposed to be king Arthur, not someone who takes the ball and says : “I won the lottery “but someone who takes the ball and says : “I am the lady. are not equipped to make a “. the minute or take the pe, the entire kingdom trying to kill him. For me, it was one that was great”.



The ralisateur had ms started courtis other players to their franchise with the fleece fabric, the films of Christopher Nolan and his Batman Beginsbefore that, the Warner is opposed to it :

“We have had Gary Oldman for Merlin. We were trying to convince Marion Cotillard to play Morgana. We were going to see Liam Neeson for Galahad. The whole ide was the formula Batman. At the beginning, Christian played Batman with all these great actors around him, and out of the rcit carry the film in any way. It was him, but it was a kind of American Psycho, this was not the Christian Bale, such that it is known today. It was, therefore, the design, and when I sold the film to Warner Brothers, there was no contingency in the distribution. After that I show the series of essays of Joel and Kit together, we were given the green light, and a day later, the international department that has seen the test came and said : “We do not believe to be able to sell the film with these two types of “. And the pressure became stronger and stronger, we had the dj play Hungary. We had the green light and put us on a path to make the film. I was the director of photography Philippe Rousselot to shoot the film. There was a production designer. Everything was in its place, then the international society, Warner Brothers has put a brake on the film, and I was told that we had to redo the cast”.



It was then that Dobkin was received from the hands of the producer Robert Downey Jr., the scnario for The Judge. Downey Jr., then trs enthusiastic, convinced him to do the drama legal that saw the Iron Man of the MCU face a pre-inflexible judge of his state, incarn by Robert Duvall. This change of pace was then apais, and then returned to his King Arthur but things have chang…

“Joby Harold had written a new version of the film, trs different answer to my scnario, completely different answer, but with a large amount of the prmisses the same. The world was occup by these forces of evil when [Arthur] growing up in this world that was somehow opprim, and learns to be an ordinary man, and that when I will receive my ep for the first time, he believes that it will not be the one that you need – All these new ides that I had put in it were in the movie, but it was a movie trs different. I’m not quite appropriate for the material and the Type [Ritchie] the has made. Was trs’s ironic, because we just had to live by this mic-mac The man from U. N. C. L. E. So, yes, two movies that I had stored it by the edges and finished by tre redvelopps by the Guy, then he raliss”.



Despite this failure, Dobkin (below) remains convinced that a trilogy is the best way of telling your story :

“We can’t tell this story in a single movie. You just can’t. It is impossible to believe that Arthur and Lancelot had a amiti enough to believe that there would be no pressure once Guenivre would be in the movie. It is necessary to believe that Arthur was a true love story with him if you want to be confused and conflicted when Lancelot will fall in love with him. And then, once that falls in love with her, once Lancelot and Guenivre know and actually falling in love, sleep together, and do not immediately save the three characters. So I d fix everything, and I’ve done it”.

Dobkin has described this whole experience of “dchirante, because it really put me in this scnario”. We could see a version of what I had planned to do ? Maybe. It was a version of the graphic novel, among other rvisions. But finally, Dobkin concde that the apptit to the public for a new story King Arthur might as well not be in the quote : “One day, maybe that has come back. It is difficult because King Arthur has not russit at the box-office from Excalibur [1981]. And it is a mystre for me. It is a true mystre. This is one of the most important figures emblmatiques of all time”.



