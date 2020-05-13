King : David Michôd has chosen Robert Pattinson to his side “fun” and “flashy”

The actor interprets Louis of Guyenne, Dauphin of France, and enemy of the future king incarnated on screen by Timothy Chalamet.

Presented at The Mostra 2019, The King, production Netflix signed by the Australian David Michôd returns to the story of a young heir to the throne of England hesitating to take the power camped by Timothée Chalamet. In front of him Robert Pattinson embodying his enemy, the Dauphin of France.

On the sidelines of the Venice film festival, and picked up by The Hollywood Reporter, Michôd has spoken on the choice of Pattinson in the role of villain : “I had the feeling that this would be fun. I had need of it. [Robert] plays a second role, it does not appear that at the end of an hour of film. It was very important to me that it arrived with a side of flashy.“Hair long and silky, with adequate air flow, approach androgynous assumed in spite of a huge armour… We can better understand the words of the filmmaker.

David Michôd is also income on the characteristic traits of Louis of Guyenne, the real one this time. “It was a bit of a dandy. I think that in reality he was a little younger than Rob. Apparently, it was incredibly bold. Historically, Hal [Chalamet à l’écran] he has proposed a duel, probably knowing that he would never refuse never a fight to determine who is the strongest.“

This is the second time that David Michôd and Robert Pattinson together. The first time it was in 2014, in the neo-western post-apocalyptic The Rover where Pattinson played a gang member slightly autistic are taken hostage by a Guy Pearce’s vengeful. “I love to work with Rob,” adds the director. “I love his inventiveness, his appetence for the bold choice. I knew that he would love to dive head first into this character in particular because it’s not like anything he has done before.“

The King to be released on Netflix this fall.

The King : first trailer dark with Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson

