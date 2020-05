King Richard : liev view Schreiber joins Will Smith

The casting is already well advanced in the film “King Richard”, centered on the father of the tenniswomans Venus and Serena Williams, stuff. Liev view Shreiber has signed up for the project, as well as Susie Abromeit.

Planned for this year, King Richard will be a biopic on Richard Williams, the father of the two female tennis players in the us (Serena and Venus) have won many trophies during their career. It will be realized by the young Reinaldo Marcus Green, on a script by Zach Baylin, recently hired to write the future Creed III.

After having studied the tennis, by his own means, when her daughters were four years old, and while he had no professional experience in the sport, he has developed a plan, 78 pages, in order to prepare the two sisters to become future champions of tennis. In spite of its inexperience, its strategy has been more than paid off since Venus and Serena have since become two of the greatest players in the history of their sport.

A casting is now almost complete

We already knew that Will Smith would play the main character in the movie, and Aunjanue Ellis, with a particular view in the series Mentalist and Quanticowould be Brandi, the mother of the two sisters. Saniyya Sidney, which appeared in The Figures of the shadowand a Half, Singleton, view in Godfather of Harlemhad it been castées to play Venus and Serena. Jon Bernthal was also announced in the skin of the coach Rick Macci, one of the coaches of Maria Sharapova and the Williams sisters.

While the casting was, therefore, already well advanced, two new names have come to be attached to the project. Liev view Schreiber and Susie Abromeit joined the actor revealed by The prince of Bel-Air and the rest of the distribution.

Schreibersoon to the poster of The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson, will the tennis coach Paul Cohen. The latter, after to have led to legends such as Paul McEnroe and Pete Sampras, has helped Richard to form the two sisters.

Susie Abromeit, appeared notably in the series Marvel Jessica Jones and Chicago Med, interpret Robin Finn, a journalist with the New York Times who has written many articles on the two players.

The distribution of King Richard is therefore now well advanced, since most of the major roles have been assigned. Planned for this year, we don’t know yet when we will be able to discover the film since it has no release date.