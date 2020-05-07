Kirby Howell-Baptiste : “Why Women Kill moves in the minds !”

At the age of 33, the interpreter of Taylor in Why Women Kill, Thursday, 7 may at 21: 05 on M6, is in the process of getting a place in Hollywood. Exclusive, Kirby Howell-Baptiste confides.

In the series, you play as the character with the most modern of the three heroines. Is this an advantage for you ?

Kirby Howell-Baptiste : Yes, because I find that it is the personality the more exciting. I played the role of Taylor Harding, a lawyer who presents himself as someone who is extremely feminist. She lives in a open marriage and she is bisexual. It’s cool to be a person that really represents a whole generation of women.

Have you hesitated to accept to play this woman’s sexuality so complex ?

Not at all. On the contrary, her sexuality is very simple ! (She laughs.) It represents a kind of a woman at the forefront of our society, which describes itself as a free person sexually, refusing to be guided by the traditions. I have a lot of admiration for her.

Do you understand the people who choose to live in a ménage à trois ?

For me, it is already difficult to live a relationship with someone then with two people, it would be even more hard ! (She smiles.) I do, of course no judgment, but I don’t think I would be able to find myself in this kind of situation. Why Women Kill is a series that pushes us to think and go beyond our comfort zone. It moves the minds !

Do you nevertheless have points in common with your character ?

I’m really different from it. I need to isolate myself and be a bit rooted in some traditions. I would love to have the opportunity to be as brave and carefree as can be, Taylor, but unfortunately, this is not the case.

