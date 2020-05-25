Kirby Jenner, the “twin fraternal” Kendall Jenner discusses the new show Quibi and advice mother Kris Jenner

The series, titled “Kirby Jenner”, will be broadcast Sunday on Quibi. The show is centered on a performance artist of 24 years who has become famous over the last five years with its account of Instagram parody where he pretends to be the twin brother of fraternal Kendall Jenner.

The series of eight episodes was produced by Kendall and Kris Jenner. The two make cameos in some episodes, with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

The show will also feature appearances by guest actors Ray Romano, Ted Danson and Beverly D’angelo.

“Kirby Jenner” began to add in pictures with Kendall Jenner and her family in 2015, and they have noticed. He now calls Kris Jenner his “mom”.

CNN caught up with “Kirby” before the launch of the program. He refused to give his real name and has not broken his character during the course of our conversation.

Kirby, why have you decided to participate in this series?

“In fact, this was not my decision. It was in fact the idea of my mother (to the show)”, he said about the real mom of Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner. “(Kris) has mentioned something about a guy named Quibi and how he wanted to do a reality show with me and I said to myself:” Whoa, there’s a guy named Quibi? “I was so intrigued and she told me: “No, the network is called Quibi, the guy’s name is Jeffrey Katzenberg. .com / “

How is the working environment with Kris Jenner?

“It’s fantastic, it’s such a good mom. I feel really lucky to have someone like her in my life. Not only she is a mother … in regards to reality tv, she is one of the best-producing executive in the world. product all my life. She is the executive producer of my house, where I live with her, she makes most of my meals, and a big part of my travels. I mean, she is the best. ”

Tell us why you live in the attic of the house of your “mom”?

“I love it up there. I was in a room, but she (Kris Jenner) has made it into the closet to lotion. Which was good, because the attic, that gives me a bit more privacy. I am 24 years old , so I like to have a little of my own space. It smells a bit like the water up there, but it is cold. “

Why should people listen to your show on Quibi?

“My show has a bit of everything. There is fashion and modeling. There are pyrotechnics, my sisters are in. I fought with a bird and a clown business, and I sing. show the world what I do behind closed doors. “

Tell us about the celebrities you have invited in your show, including Ted Danson, how is it produced?

“Ted, I’m trying to spend time with both years. We met once, we played at a phone number and we have spoken out and this has never happened. Finally, I convinced him to enrol in a japanese course with me, because I knew that he was trying to learn japanese. I wasn’t, but I just wanted to spend time with Ted. “

Have you already fought with your “sisters”?

“I will discuss with some members of the family from time to time. Kimberly (Kardashian-West) can become quite rambling, but the fighting Kendall (Jenner) and I have to be really small and petty. Like, we used to fight to know what to watch on tv. You know, Kendall has always wanted to watch “Cops” and emissions of criminal justice, and I was more like “SpongeBob” and “Rocket Power” and cartoons. ”

How are you going to during the quarantine with Kris?

“I am not actually at my mother’s, I’m with Kylie (Jenner). I’m like in his mother-in-law, or as a horse-drawn carriage. I don’t even think she knows I’m there to be honest.”

Clarification: A previous version of this story stated that the first took place on Monday.