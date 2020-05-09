Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke secretly as a couple at the beginning of Game of Thrones ? You have the answer

After weeks spent far from the madness of the media, Kit Harington has finally made its grand return to London after leaving his rehab. Yes, finished the rehabilitation centre, the actor is returned to his family. The opportunity for him to find his companion Rose Lesliethat he had met on the set of Game of Thrones. A lovely story that had started during season 2 of the series when the two actors fell in love, just like their characters Jon Snow and Ygritte. At the time, the rumor mill was in full swing around the love life of the young man. Many fans thought that at the beginning of the show, he was secretly in a relationship with another of her co-stars, the lovely Emilia Clarke. But was this the case ? We have the answer !

If we know that Kit Harington has been completely dazzled by Emilia Clarkle during their meetingit has never been her boyfriend. In fact, the two celebrities have always been more than just friends during the shooting of the eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Despite their undeniable chemistry and the rumors relentless about their potential relationship hidden at the beginning of the flagship series of HBOthe interpreters of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have never taken the plunge. In other words, this idyll cherished by some fans has never existed. Moreover, in 2017, the british actress has even denied the speculation against them, ensuring that it was simply very well with his colleague. That is clear.