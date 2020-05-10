Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke… who the stars of Game of Thrones are they a couple ?

Liam Cunningham (Davos)

Ser Davos is also married in the life. Liam Cunningham is in love with a certain Colette for many years and they have three children : a daughter named Ellen, and two sons Liam Jr. and Sean. The actor, however, is very discreet about his private life and we have not found a photo of his wife.

Pilou Asbaek (Euron Greyjoy)

In Game of Thrones, Euron Greyjoy wanted to seduce Cersei but it doesn’t work. In life, his interpreter, Pilou Asbaek, is in love and married. The actor Danish is in a relationship with Anna Bro, also Danish, is a screenwriter. They have one daughter named Agnes.