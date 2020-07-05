Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) : The actor passes in a very short… bye curls

“You know nothing, Jon Snow“? Yes and no. When it comes to style, Kit Harington – the famous hero hairy series Game of Thrones it has been shown on several occasions that he had more than one layer of hair of the ferret in the closet. And this time, it has occupied its own wool. As many men in a private barber during the confinement, the actor of 33 years of age, has succumbed to the siren song of the lawn mower. 10 June 2020, has been seen on the streets of London, in a grocery store in your neighborhood, with a hair cut very, very short. He was walking in the passage, not a dragon or a large wolf, but his little dog.

In Game of Thronesmany female characters have been given to the call of your hair, not resistant not pass a hand through his curls manly. But, the beautiful british really don’t want to stick the label of Jon Snow for the rest of their days. “I would like to take a step back and enjoy a bit of anonymityhe explained that in June of 2018 Entertainment Weekly. I want to be able to cut me hair, make sure that the recognition of a little less of my character.“It must be said that the series, HBO has made him famous… but he has not lived the end of the adventure.

Thanks to Game of Throneshe has made a name. He also met the love, since he married his partner on the screen, Rose Leslie, who plays the allying Ygritte, June 23, 2018. But Kit Harington has struggled to realize that his adventures is ended.

In may 2019, has made itself into a centre of well-being, in the united states, to take care of your stress, your fatigue, and his alcohol addiction. “He realized that this is, this was the endhad reported a near. It was a project in which they have worked hard for years. It is said: “And then ?’“. The future, however pleasant surprises. In the year 2021, Kit Harington will be on the poster The Eternal, a Marvel movie with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek. We’ve seen worse…