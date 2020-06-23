Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) : why not finally played King Arthur in a trilogy – Actus Ciné

The director David Dobkin, which was to do a trilogy about the King Arthur worn by Kit Harington in 2011, recently explained that the microphone Collider why the project had not finally been able to see the light of day.

HBO

Before Guy Ritchie makes The King Arthur in the year 2017, with Charlie Hunnam, this is another film director that at the beginning it is assumed that the stage of the new version of the famous legend.

In full promotion of his latest film, the Eurovision Song contest: The Story Of the Fire of the Saga on Netflix, the director David Dobkin has indeed recently told to the micro of Collider how he had been able to do a trilogy about King Arthur, with Kit Harington in the lead role.

In 2011, just after the first season of Game of Thrones, Dobkin had already cast the young performer of Jon Snow, with the hope of giving its Arthur, a character with a human side, neglected, overwhelmed by the events that are likely to get. As for the rest of the cast, Joel Kinnaman was destined to be Lancelot, and several actors recently seen in the films of Christopher Nolan is expected to join the project :

“We have had Gary Oldman for Merlin. We were trying to get Marion Cotillard to play Morgana. We wanted to offer Liam Neeson in the role of Galahad”said Dobkin at the microphone Colliderclaiming that your idea was more or less reproduce the formula of Batman begins, directed by Nolan, and Christian Bale (less well known than that of today) were in the middle of several big stars.

“This was our project,”continues Dobkin. “And when I sold the film to Warner bros, has not been unexpected. After showing them the test Kit and Joel together, we had the green light, and a day later, the international department who had seen the trials came to us and said, ‘we do not believe that we can sell the movie with these two guys.'”

2017 WARNER BROS. ENT. INC., VILLAGE ROADSHOW FILMS (BVI) LIMITED AND RATPAC-DUNE ENT. LLC – ALL OTHER TERRITORIES

Little by little, while the team was more or less incorporated, and that the shooting of the film was being prepared, the project eventually escape by David Dobkin. In fact, when Warner asked him to change the cast, he was finally cornered by the filming of another movie : the Judge with Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall.

And he also gave Colliderthe script for the project, Arthur had been significantly changed upon his return : “Joby Harold has written a new version of the script, very different from mine, completely different, but with a lot of points in common. (…) The fact that the world is occupied by the forces of evil, that [Arthur] to grow in this world of the oppressed, that he learns to become an ordinary man, and that when he pulls the sword, he can not believe that he is. All these new ideas that I had introduced were in the movie, but it was very different.”

“I found myself in this new material, but this was the case of Guy Ritchie. It is very ironic, because we had just experience a similar situation in the very special Agents. So, yes, two times in a row, the movies that I had to complete with the time were relieved and directed by Guy Ritchie.”

Always micro ColliderDavid Dobkin has also clarified that it planned to make a trilogy, because, according to him, the story of King Arthur – and, in particular, the love triangle with Lancelot and Guinevere was too complex to fit into a single movie.

(Re)discover the trailer of “King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur”, directed by Guy Ritchie…