Kit Harington is back on the end of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

More than a year ago, on may 19, 2019, precisely, Game of Thrones pointed to his reverence. After eight seasons of loyal service, developments glaçants (the red wedding !), some of the revelations are disturbing (Jon sleeps with his aunt !) and dragons-style, the series, an adaptation of the saga of George R. R. Martin gave fans in full stupor, revealing the new king of the Seven Crowns… Bran Stark. We will not repeat the debate here, suffice it to say that this election has left more of a·and intrigued. The same goes for the path of Jon Snow.
As noted Emilia Clarke, the translator of Daenerys Targaryen, not only the warrior, taciturn faces no real consequence after killing his queen, but even better, it is shipped to the North, beyond the Wall, to his delight. One end of the more peaceful of the amount. It should say at the same time that good old Jon has drooled during all its seasons, to die, to resurrect, to see their love stories end tragically, their loved ones die, or to participate in battles desperate mornings of four… found a bit of serenity, even happiness, as explained by the actor in a recent video (which dates from the end of may), posted online by a fan of I have on Twitter, after a session of questions / answers in the social network.
“I could discuss it for hours and hours and hours”“he explains. Before developing on this end, which, according to him, the announcement of the happy days beyond the Wall to Jon.
“He has been the responsible of the weight of the whole series, and it is this character that carries the weight that literally has a cape and he is weighed down by it. And what I wanted with this last part, is that there is a new lightness in him. Everything collapses, this terrible thing that has ever lived, everything collapses, then heads towards the north of the Wall.
When people say to me : ‘I would have liked to be on the throne, or that you are with Dany on the throne’, I do not agree because the place of Jon has always been in the North. I would never have been happy in the South. It is like Ned Stark.”
He would have been able to get rid of your great coat the property of other ways, but it is obvious from the beginning of the series that Jon loves the moods of winter. In truth, one of the few moments where we see her happy and smiling, it was during his story beyond the Wall with the fire, Ygritte. Like Kit Harington, you might déblatérer for hours and hours Game of Thronesas has been demonstrated with the podcast of The round table of Iron. And to you, dear fans, we are waiting with impatience that does not hide the first images of the spin-off The house of Targaryenthe development on the side of the HBO. Dracarys !