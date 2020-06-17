Kit Harington is back on the end of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

“He has been the responsible of the weight of the whole series, and it is this character that carries the weight that literally has a cape and he is weighed down by it. And what I wanted with this last part, is that there is a new lightness in him. Everything collapses, this terrible thing that has ever lived, everything collapses, then heads towards the north of the Wall.

When people say to me : ‘I would have liked to be on the throne, or that you are with Dany on the throne’, I do not agree because the place of Jon has always been in the North. I would never have been happy in the South. It is like Ned Stark.”