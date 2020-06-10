Kit Harington (Jon Snow) has not seen the final !

It seems that Kit Harington, alias Jon Snow in Game of Thrones is still not seen at the end of the series, a year after its release.

When fans complain about the final of Game of Thrones, Kit Harington has not even seen it. Yes, the actor who plays the role of Jon Snow looks forward to seeing it… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Disappointment, for fans of Game of Thrones! In fact, it is not a secret for anyone, the final the last season has not been unanimous.

Far from it! There have even been petitions to call producers to review their final season. This being the case, nothing happens, Game of Thrones ended on a bad note for aficionados of the series.

A point of view not necessarily shared by the cast of the series. If Emilia Clarke was shocked to learn his fate at the end of the series, Kit Harington did about him not watched the last episode of GoT !

Spoiler alert, at the very end, Jon Snow stabs the love of his life, namely, Daenerys. A hard blow for those who expected that they go up both on the Iron Throne.

However, Kit Harington, who portrays the role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones does not seem to complain about it. While the actor has not watched the final, it is said, however, satisfied with the fate of his character.

Kit Harington: he is satisfied with the epilogue of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

“When people say to me: ‘I would have liked you to be on the throne or I would like you to have been with Dany on the throne’ I do not agree “he wrote on Twitter. According to him, “the place of Jon was still in the North “.

The actor of Game of Thrones has also said stated that Jon Snow “has never been happy in the South. It belongs to the north of the wall “he concludes, much to the chagrin of its fans.