Kit Harington (Jon Snow) has still not seen the final

Since the release of the first season in 2011, Game of Thrones (GOT) has quickly established itself as one of the best series of the decade. Last year, the show is concluded with an eighth and final season, which was released last year, from 14 April to 19 may.

If many had waited for with great anticipation, to discover the end of the legendary series, some people have still not seen. Against all odds, this is the case of Kit Harington, the actor who portrays Jon Snow, one of the main characters of the show.

During a question and answer session on Twitter, the actor said that he still has not looked at the end of the series, which has a big surprise for the fans.

GOT season 8, and a final divided

When HBO announced that season 8 of Game of Thrones will be the last, fans had hoped for an exciting finale to the series. Many have, however, found that the six episodes of the series have been fucked up, while others have expressed their disappointment about the conclusions that the showrunner David Benioff and DB Weiss have decided to take some characters.

Many were particularly angry about the fate of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) : a lot of viewers had hoped that the two characters go up on the iron throne together. Yes but that’s it, GOT concluded with the banishment of Jon, and the death of Daenerys to the chagrin of fans who want much to Weiss and Benioff.

Kit Harrington, meet the fate of Jon Snow

We don’t know why Kit Harington has still not watched the final of GOT, but this is in any case not by disappointment. The actor is in fact satisfied with the final fate of his character. As he explains on Twitter, Jon is not made to be at the head of the Kingdom of the seven crowns, because this is not what he would like to do with her life.

“When people say to me: ‘I would have liked you to be on the throne or I would like you to have been with Dany on the throne’, I’m not agree because the place Jon was still in the North. He has never been happy in the South. [Jon] belongs north of the wall. “







