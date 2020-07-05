Kit Harington, star of Game of Thrones, says that this episode prize to the winner of the Emmy Awards, was the most frightening of the film

Kit Harington has had the film in conditions that are rather extreme to over its eight years of filming in the drama the great success of HBO, Game of Thrones. But there is a scene during her time on Game of Thrones that stands out from the others. Here is a description of the scene which Harrington claims to be the “worst” of the film.

Kit Harington, the star of “Game of Thrones” | Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Harington offers to keep his secret on the set of “Game of Thrones”

The character of Harrington, has faced many ups and downs throughout the course

eight seasons of Game of Thrones. In the season 5 of the fantasy drama, the

The night’s Watch killed Jon in order to take back Castle Black on The Wall.

Melisandre (Carice van Houten), has led Jon back to life in season six. Fans suspected that Jon was going to come back after his betrayal, and Harington has been forced to sneak on set during the filming of season 6, to prevent leakage.

In an interview in 2017 with the Belfast

The telegraph, Harington revealed that he was relieved after his

the character has been resurrected from the dead, because he didn’t have to worry about

maintain the secrets.

“It was really a relief to be able to walk

Belfast and not have to make excuses for what I am doing here ” ,

Harington has shared.

Harington added that HBO has increased the security of the whole.

When a drone flew to capture a part of the action, he had to run for cover

and they are refugees in a tent.

For that Harington has spoken about the fate of Jon?

When speaking of the resurrection of Jon, Harington also revealed exactly

in which he spoke of the fate of Jon before the season 6.

Before the world looks at Jon back to life, Harington said to his parents, and Rose Leslie, who he married in the year 2018. But the members of his family were not the only ones to know that Jon was going to come back from the dead.

IN RELATION TO: Kit Harington is shocking fans of “Game of Thrones”, with the recent revelation that in this extreme controversial

One day, while Harrington was on his way home, a policeman stopped for speeding. The cop immediately recognized Harrington, and told him that he would let her go if he told her what was going on in the show.

Without hesitation, Harington told the police exactly

this was going to happen to Jon in season 6.

Harington opens up about the episode was “the most terrible” of the film

Over the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones, Harington has filmed in a variety of harsh conditions. But the worst scene he had ever filmed for the show was actually the battle of the bastards.

Harington explained how he really suffers from claustrophobia and the scene in question

I asked him to be crushed by a handful of other warriors.

“I have a few fears, spiders are a part of it, but the

the worst thing is that my claustrophobia – I had a deadly fear of the crowds. I panic “

said. “It was one of the most terrifying and the most uncomfortable –

15 Irish men that crush you.

Harington added that the worst moment was when Jon was at the point of

engulfed in the crowd of bodies before making his way to the

top “of the stack. The scene has been crucial in the battle, and it is easy to

to see why Harrington felt uncomfortable.

Fortunately for Harington, the battle of the bastards was later in the run of the show and was one of the last major battle scenes that he filmed before the final round of the series in season 8.

That is what Harrington thought the course of Jon in ” Game of Thrones “?

The journey of Jon, of course, ended controversially in the last season of Game of Thrones. Despite the fact that many fans were expecting great things from Jon in the end of the series, he was banished from Westeros after murdering Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who had to burn King’s Landing.

Many viewers were not satisfied of the ending of the story of Jon, and Harington has admitted in 2017 is optimistic about the future of Jon in the approach of season 7.

“You can see, at the end of season six, he thinks,

“I am the King of the North, and had a small smile on his face, and I think that

this season seven begins with optimism,” said Harington. “It means that the

the end of the world f ****** and he is in real danger, but at least it is in a location

where people will listen to him when he will warn and he will be able to

to be in business. ”

IN RELATION TO: Harington, Star Kit Game of Thrones, has estimated that the end of Jon Snow would never be happy

Harington was then teased that he felt like Jon was in mortal danger, after having returned Melisandre. The actor did not know that this was not the life of Jon, that he would have had to worry about.

Harington has since revealed that he had quickly accepted the fate of Jon in the last season of Game of Thrones. According to Harington, Jon has always belonged to the north and have not been satisfied to bring Westeros to King’s Landing.