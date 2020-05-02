KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams… : these stars who are friends in the life

Géraldine Nakache and Leïla Bekhti

Between Géraldine Nakache and Leïla Bekhti, it is a beautiful story of friendship that lasts. In 2010, they meet on the set of All that glitters and closer. Nine years later, the two stars found themselves in front of the camera for the film I’ll go where you go. Outside of filming, the two stars are regularly. “There is a party in this summer vacation, our kids are very close, like cousins“said Leïla Bekhti to It. The actress adds : “We spend nights together where they don’t talk. I’m in it, I take a taxi, I’m coming, I tell him : ‘You did what to eat ?’ I eat, they don’t talk for two and a half hours, and, when, on the way home, my guy asks me if it’s okay, I tell him that I spent a very good evening.“