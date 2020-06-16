KJ Apa (Riverdale) criticized for its lack of support for the movement Black Lives Matter, it responds cash

The revolt is in the united States. Anonymous as the stars, the whole world is on the streets to protest against systemic racism and the violence of the forces of the order after the death of George Floyd, an african-american, was suffocated by a police officer during his arrest. Recently, Cole Sprouse has been arrested during a demonstration in support of the movement Black Lives Matter. A contrast to his playing partner KJ Apa, much less active. An attitude strongly criticized by the comedian Daniel Elias. When a fan advised for you to look at The Hate You Givethis , he replied : “If KJ was the co-protagonist of this film, why is it so quiet ? It has a very large community, and was paid to be in a movie about police brutality and… it was posted that a black square ?”

I don’t need to do a post about my opinions and beliefs to be real to me. I support black lives – but I do not feel that it is necessary to prove to people that I do it for the publication of my attendance at these protests. — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) On June 15, 2020

Decided to defend against these attacks, KJ Apa responded to Elijah the prophet Daniel to reset the clock to the hour. “I don’t need to post my opinions and my beliefs, so which are real to me. I am in favor of the lives of black people -but I think that it is not necessary to prove to the people by the publication of my presence in these events.” A response more sincere than ever. You will have understood, the interpreter of Archie Andrews in the series Riverdale I prefer to simply protest and support the cause, but not to post on social networks. Quite the opposite of Sophie Turner, who has recently defended his public commitment to the Black movement of the Life of the Matter, giving a perfect response to an enemy.