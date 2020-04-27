KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics to suspend deliveries during the confinement in California

(Relaxnews) – as the United States to take measures to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19, the sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardadshian West to suspend the activity of their brands of cosmetics.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the duo announced that the centers in california of distribution used by their brands Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty were temporarily closed because of the confinement, a measure respected in this american state to stop the progression of the virus.

The press release explains, however, that the repayment terms and conditions have been adapted to the situation.

The two sisters are currently self-containment and encourage their followers to do the same.

This week, Jenner has sent the following message to its 167 million subscribers on Instagram : “I hope that everyone takes the measures of distancing social seriously ‼️”.

Kardashian has asked its 163 million followers : “What do you do to distract your children ??? We are confined to the family, and we need fun ideas to keep us busy ! If you have suggestions, we are takers !”.