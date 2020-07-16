Klarna : How Fintech Has Changed Its Business Model

While the world is changing rapidly in line, the distinction between the B2B (business-to-business) and the B2C (business to consumer) is becoming more and more blurred. Today, consumers have a higher visibility and a stronger link with businesses that are located higher up in the value chain. Smart companies benefit from this direct relationship to earn relevance with a new audience. Klarna is a part of these companies that take advantage of its strengths in the field of business-to-business (B2B) to expand its offering to the trade between businesses and consumers (B2C). The platform fintech for $ 5.5 million dollars, allows customers to buy now and pay later.

In the past two years, Klarna has begun to put at the disposal of a shopping centre digital direct access to consumers. The platform serves nearly 8 million u.s. to consumers. H&M, Sephora, Timberland, The North Face, Fender, Anine Bing, FORWARD and ModCloth are major retailers that have signed commercial partnerships, enable Klarna to register a growth of 163 % of their associations in the last year.

I met Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder, to learn more about the evolution of Klarna, which became the brand fintech B2B brand of products for the consumer. In addition, I wanted to understand how a company B2B and B2C can be mutually beneficial for partners and consumers.

Soon Yu : have led to the evolution of Klarna a fintech B2B platform purchase B2C. What was the trigger ?

Sebastian Siemiatkowski : it was not an obvious way. Payment solutions are generally designed to make life easier for the suppliers of the processor and the technological, in place of the consumer. Klarna was founded in 2005 as the company’s payment B2B and traditional, with the aims to support retailers and help them to develop. We have taken the decision to become a bank in order to gain insight in the payments value chain and expand our product offerings. But throughout our evolution, we have continued to see the consumer have too much of friction are unnecessary when purchasing online. It has become a real opportunity for us – the use of our B2B relationships to improve the shopping experience of end-to-end for consumers.

We have adopted the point of view of the consumer. We wanted to offer flexibility and value at the same time that allows people to buy the things that they love. In the creation of our options, “Buy now, pay later”, without charge or interest, we can help consumers by allowing them to see and try the products before they part with their money, assuming all the risks, both to the consumer and the seller. We are now able to constitute and to serve directly in a consumer base very committed and loyal who also do their shopping at our retail partners. It is mutually beneficial for our B2B partners, which represent approximately 4 000 brands and american consumers, who now enjoy a shopping experience without friction and end-to-end.

Soon Yu : How have you managed the transition of a business is strictly B2B to a company with both B2B and B2C ?

Sebastian Siemiatkowski : From a commercial point of view internally, we knew that we had to make some changes to meet the different needs of an efficient management of the functions of B2B and B2C. After having carried out a thorough review of our daily method of operation, we have put in place an organizational structure and a working method that is entirely new. In place of departments, traditional, today we are more than 300 small teams of “start-up” with a wide range of relevant aspects of the story. These teams operate independently with their own budgets, investment cycles and products. This makes us even more focused, flexible, innovative and able to solve problems for consumers and retailers, while ensuring that we continue to grow without loss of speed.

For our partners, B2B, it was important to include in this trip. Our retail partners have understood that our mission was to create a shopping service quality and a network of consumers solid, to attract new audiences and to retain existing customers. For our consumers, we have focused on innovation to offer more inspiration, comfort, and value, as well as a shopping experience attractive. We launched the application Klarna, which optimizes the shopping experience before and after purchase, allowing users to make purchases at any online store, and create and share wish lists, receive notifications of the low prices and access to exclusive offers. Our network of consumers in the united States now has nearly 8 million people. We are also committed to creating a strong brand, feeding the demand of consumers and retailers. We have had success in leveraging our investors and celebrities like Snoop Dogg and of our influential partners, such as Lady Gaga, attracting mass consumers, and helped to raise awareness of Klarna and to take.

Soon Yu : How Klarna has managed to stay distinct and relevant to two different audiences (retailers and consumers), especially along the pandemic COVID-19 ?

Sebastian Siemiatkowski : it Is not binary. By supporting one or another audience in a specific way, we can help have the two in the end. The pandemic has accelerated the pace of adoption of many of the changes that the industry has been talked about for years. We have spent years talking with the largest retailers in the world, which have enormous traditional platforms to complex structures. We were then able to lead our distribution partners in fast decision making and help implement new strategies. Our application and our other products have helped to solve the problems faced by the retailers physical. For example, because of the pandemic, consumers expect contactless payments, digital receipts and returns are simplified. Our consumer application and our technology backbone to offer consumers options to help them manage their contactless payment, digital, with the opportunity to try items at home and return without problems. Klarna also allows them to not go into debt unnecessarily, and that gives them more flexibility and control over your finances. Our new loyalty program that Vibe allows users to Klarna earn rewards for their purchases, not only in Klarna, but also through the loyalty program of the brand for which the customer purchase the product. Our new feature wish list built in to the application allows consumers to share articles they like with their friends and family, while giving our retail partners additional opportunities to reach and engage these users.

Soon Yu : What advice would you give to those who are planning to move from B2B to B2C ?

Sebastian Siemiatkowski : The advantage of B2B companies is the experience and resources already acquired in order to obtain a foothold and develop their business in the consumer space. But you can’t just put something on the top of your B2B existing. You almost have to start at zero and take part in a new mentality of business B2C. It is necessary to create new strategies that are based on dedicated resources to set aside for the teams, hiring new talent with new skills and discover new ways of working. I warn you that the move to the B2C, you have to wait to return to the original proportion of B2B customers. If there is not a lot of friction and that change seems to be relatively smooth, then you stretch probably not enough, to you and to your mission, to ensure its long term success. You will also have to decide that you want to make an order, B2B or B2C. For us, the preferences of the consumers are now the engine of every business decision – and we’ve found that good decisions B2C will also be of benefit to our partners B2B in the end. After all, a payment can only be a transaction between a buyer and a seller, but offering an experience more fluid and rich, we find that we can do a service and a true relationship based on trust.

