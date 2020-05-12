Koba LaD in feat with Maes for the freestyle “Nicki Minaj” [Vidéo]

All this week, Maes is in the antenna of the radio Skyrock for the promotion of his new album “The Last Guys” in the show ” Planet Rap and this Tuesday night the rapper from Sevran invited Koba Lad in the premises of the radio for a freestyle.

In fact, the two French rappers Maes and Koba Fda unveiled live on Skyrock freestyle titled “Nicki Minaj”, Maes is present every night of the week from 20h to 21h in the show ” Planet Rap hosted by Fred Musa to be discovered by the listeners of the radio his new album which will be available everywhere on January 17th.



