Kobe Bryant. A widow writes: life is unfair, nothing makes sense

“Life truly is unfair, all this has no meaning”. Poignant and painful sentence that you shared on networks the widow of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryantrecalling her husband and daughter Giannawho at the end of January died in a plane crash near Los Angeles.

Accompanied by a five-minute video of the legendary final match of The Black Mamba in the NBA with the Lakers and his farewell speech, Ms. Bryant highlighted the qualities of the human being with whom he shared a great part of his life.

“My husband broke the rear for 20 years, he gave his all. All I wanted was to spend more time with the girls and me to make up for lost time, I wanted to be in every event and moment of the lives of our daughters”, put it on Instagram.

“Was only able to enjoy 3 years and 9 months in the retreatwe had two daughters more, won an Oscar, opened Granity Studios, became a writer, a leader in sales and coached the high school basketball team of Gianna at the time. She worked very hard and gave all seven days of the week as his father. Every day I wish I could go back to that morning, I wish they would have had a normal game that 26 of January. Life truly is unfair, none of this makes sense“.

The death of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people died on the 26th of January, when the helicopter they were traveling to a game of basketball crashed into the top of a hill in an area near Los Angeles.

Since that time, the whole world joined in condolences for the tragedy. The Staples Center was the scene of the a posthumous tribute to Kobe Bryant, where they met some of the greatest legends of the basketball as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell and Shaquille O’neal, among others.

