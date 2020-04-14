Kobe Bryant : his new novel is already a best-seller

Vanessa Bryant announced on the 31st march last, the output to the posthumous title of the novel “The Wizenard Series : Season One” written by Kobe Bryant. This Wednesday, April 8th, on his account Instagram, the widow of a basketball player has shared, with a lot of emotion, a message to say thanks to the success of the book. “5 championships, 5 New York Times bestsellers. The Mamba strikes again, my husband Kobe would be so proud to see his work continue with “The Wizenard Series : Season One”. Thank you for supporting her legacy ! ” she published. In fact, according to the classification of the New York Times as one of the best novels sold, Kobe Bryant ranks in the first place.

Two months after the tragic death of a basketball player and his daughter Gianna (13 years) in a helicopter accident in California, Vanessa Bryant continues to honor her memory.

A project that is out of the ordinary

If Kobe Bryant was known for his incredible talent on the basketball, no one knew that he was also a dreamer, unconditional. Her novel, which deals, of course, his love of always basketball, mixes a magical filled adventures fairy. An imagination that had already passed since he had been oscar winner for his animated short film in 2018 latest. The disappearance of the sport had caused a great wave of emotion across the world. Appreciated and adulated, Kobe Bryant had the right to a vibrant tribute at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last January. A gathering that had brought together 20 000 anonymous, but also an audience of stars such as Beyonce or even Michael Jordan. His book is now a way for his fans to maintain a link with their basketball player preferred.