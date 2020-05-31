Kobe Bryant : Kylie Jenner clashée by Committee Chyna for a reason unlikely

Last November, Kylie Jenner took Dream, Renée, the daughter of his half-brother Rob Kardashian and Committee Chyna, take a scenic helicopter flight. It turns out that it was exactly the same device, driven by the same driver, that the one who has been involved in the terrible crash that caused the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna and seven other people last Sunday. “I send my prayers to the families. I can’t believe it. It was the helicopter that I took from time to time with the same driver, Ara. It was so nice. Take good care of your loved ones“said Kylie on Instagram after the death of the NBA legend.

On January 28, 2020, Committee Chyna has sent a press release to the media by his lawyer. It deplores the fact that neither Kylie nor Rob have warned of this trip by helicopter. “Chyna realized that Kylie Jenner uses the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his wonderful daughter and seven other precious souls to claim for his “distress” over the fact that Dream and are mounted in the same helicopter and with the same driver as those involved in the crash horrible Sunday. What Kylie has omitted to say is that Chyna has never given permission to take his precious daughter Dream in a trip by helicopter. Chyna would never have given his permission to Kylie“writes Lynne Ciani, in a press release sent to us media, including PEOPLE Magazine.

“No parent should learn after the fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity and risky without his permission“is it added. His lawyer states that Chyna was “distraught“when she knew for this flight in helicopter : “Chyna has expressed his displeasure with Rob Kardashian and insisted that this should never happen again.“

However, if Rob Kardashian had not informed his old companion from the helicopter flight of their daughter’s Dream, he had published several images from this trip on social networks, moreover, made for the birthday of the little girl. She was seen posing in front of the camera and be installed in its luxurious seats. Kylie Jenner had also shared these photos in his story. Neither she nor Rob have not yet reacted to the stings of Committee Chyna.