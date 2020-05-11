Koh-Lanta (TF1) – Denis Brogniart talks about his small tackle Inès : “The question I pose, it is quite natural”

This is a short sequence that has not gone unnoticed. Last Friday, TF1 released a new episode of Koh-Lanta : island of heroes, in which Jessica has been eliminated. During this last council, an intervention of Denis Brogniart has caught the attention of viewers. The moderator turned to Inez, to ask him a question, fairly direct, while the subject of the vote on merit was discussed. “That you have to worry about any of this ? Because frankly on the tests, you are not one of the three best in ex yellow“he has-he asked.

On Instagram, Denis Brogniart is income on this sequence during a live when he received Jessica. “All this is said with the knowledge of all the world, I allow myself a small note to tell Inès at that time, of course, that given the performance up to the moment when they are talking, it will be complicated to make part of the winners of the merit“, he begins. The facilitator will then discuss his approach and his attitude in general at the tips of Koh-Lanta. “Please understand that, to the council, I ask questions, I try to clarify some situations, but I never intervene in strategies. You never see me never ask a question on such-and-such policy, on such or such a sentence pronounced by an adventurer, alone in front of a camera“, he explained.

Denis Brogniart will then conclude his speech by justifying his question to Inès, and assuming it to 100%. “My role also, and it’s been 20 years that it lasts, it is asking questions at one time or another, because obviously we can always say that it is a merit that now it is going to play, this is not what has been done up to now. The question I pose, it is quite natural“, he said.

Aurélien Left-Handed