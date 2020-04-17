KonMari : A revolution in your dressing room

At the time of this confinement, it is time for the drafting of JustFocus to reveal to you the method KonMarithat will allow you to perform a sort in your wardrobe.

The writing has already touched on this method in a previous article, but today we are going to reveal its secrets. The current era is governed by the fast fashiona small word to describe a big problem. For many years, the consumption of dress has reached unprecedented levels. The textile industry alone represents up to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions and global, it will be seen elsewhere in the second position of the industries that are more polluting. To give you an order of magnitude, in France, a inhabitant consumes nine pounds of clothing per year on average.

Many of the articles are stored in your closet, clothes that are your size, to your taste. Unfortunately you miss the urge, or time, to separate you from these parts get older in your dressing room. The editorial proposes a solution. The writer japanese Marie Kondo has developed a method effective to sort your final wardrobe.

The keys of success of the method KonMari

The method KonMari is relatively simple and profitable. It takes place in three steps :

In a first step, it is the decision. Marie Kondo says that this is the key to the success of the method. It is necessary to provide for a long time, about seven days depending on it to be able to achieve better sorting. The commitment to this method, if it is whole, will prove to be sustainable.

Then, the second step is the sorting. An environment tidy, you will provide a calming and well-being. To do this, just empty all your cupboards. Then you take the clothes. And if they give you still enjoy or want to wear them, then you keep them. On the other hand, if the garment leaves you indifferent, it is time to part with it.

The third and final step is storage. All clothing must be stowed in the vertical position in order that each of them is visible. It must at all costs avoid accumulations. For each item, such as t-shirts or socks, Marie Kondo provides a method of folding a single.

So now that you have all the elements to succeed better in the sort of your dressing room, it is up to you to play ! One last tip, Marie Kondo has launched his brand of storage boxes” Hididashi “for the price of 80€.