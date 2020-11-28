Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie flaunt their curves in their new posts

The two beauties are apparently teasing Scott Disick by showing off their curvy bodies in their recent posts.

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie made fun of Scott Disick as they flaunted their curves in new posts.

The 41-year-old reality TV star looked stunning as she posed in a bikini after “rolling her eyes” at Scott Disick’s affair with a 19-year-old model.

Kourtney turned up the heat when she was spotted sunbathing near the pool in her new Instagram post.

He apparently did not respond to the current drama as her ex was seen making herself comfortable with the new model on a beach. But now her latest post turns out to be a message to her of what he’s missing.

On the other hand, Sofia Richie, who recently unfollowed Amelia Hamlin after her cozy beach date with Scott Disick, has shared her new photos on her Instagram.

The 22-year-old model, who split from Scott Disick in May, seemed to show it all to everyone except her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and her new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The reality star’s ex-girlfriend looked stunning in a bikini and animal-print bucket hat, perched on the edge of the boat, which the charming model and her group drove.

On Instagram, Richie also shared a video clip with a caption: ‘Creating memories.’

Recent posts from ex-partners Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie apparently upset Scott Disick, who is following a budding romance with Amelia Hamlin.