KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER OF BLINK 182 WOULD BE A COUPLE

There is an unexpected new couple alert because it brings together two apparently very distant stars: they are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the drummer of Blink 182 were spotted together in Palm Springs, California. Kris Jenner, the 41-year-old’s mother, has a villa there and they both posted Stories from the house’s pool garden over the weekend.

After this sighting, American newspaper sources confirmed that they would really be a couple: ” They ‘ve been dating for a couple of months – said a People insider – They’ve been friends for a long time but now it’s become romantic .”

Although Kourtney Kardashian’s and Travis Barker’s seem like two distant worlds, they actually knew each other for some time having been neighbors. Their kids are friends and they’ve been dating before.

” They are a good match and Kourtney’s family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years and recently their relationship has become romantic. They used to see each other in church or with their children. They went to the movies or to get ice cream. ” added a source of E! News.

” Chemistry has always been there and they have a lot in common. He’s a great dad and Kourtney loves that side of him. They love chilling out at home with their kids and they all get along well .”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

The 41-year-old is the mom of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.

The 45-year-old had children Alabama, 15, and London, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

