Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her birthday in quarantine… The daughter of Beyoncé explains the importance of washing hands…

April 20, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her birthday in quarantine

Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated her 41 years in quarantine, of course, but his friends are still together (according to the gestures barriers) to make him a nice surprise : they have all been given an appointment in front of her home in Calabasas, California, with balloons, gifts, and, of course, a cake, as you can see on the social networks !

A nice surprise for a day that had started in the best way : a trail of petals of white roses had been prepared by his daughter, leading up to the breakfast, consisting of oranges and pancakes Mickey Mouse !

Eva Mendes has a good reason for not showing its children

Eva Mendes, don’t mess with the respect of private life, and she knows where the limits are. It is for this reason that the actress not post any pictures of her children on the social networks, as they will not have the age to give their consent, at least.

“This period is that we don’t know what to post so I’ll post things that move me, in the hope that they move you too. Because I don’t post about my family, and that it would be weird to talk about my work, here it is “, she shared on Instagram, prompting a fan to ask her why she did not show her family.

“I have always had clear boundaries in regards to my love and my children. I can talk about them, of course, but I do not post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are small and do not understand what it means to post pictures of them, I don’t have their consent. And I do not post photos of them as they will not be old enough to give me their consent, ” she replied.

The daughter of Beyoncé explains the importance of properly washing hands

Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyoncé, don’t mess with hygiene ! As we live in a period of pandemic, hand washing is even more important than before, and the daughter of Beyoncé and it was well understood ! His grandmother, Tina, has posted a video of it, explaining why this gesture is so important through a simple experiment. You can see the little girl dip her finger in the soap, before diving into a plate full of water and pepper. The result is striking.

The pepper moves to the opposite end of the soap. “The virus is going,” says the ingenious little girl.