Kourtney Kardashian feels “responsible” to talk about the privilege of white people with his children

The star / entrepreneur, the reality is the mother of Mason, age 10, Penelope, 7 years, and Reign, 5 years, and has recently published an article on the conversation around race relations on his account Instagram official site of life style Poosh.

Kardashian wrote in his note that”there is a natural instinct to protect my children from everything that could make them sad or dangerous.”

“The pain and suffering inflicted by racism does not belong to the past, and I bear the responsibility to speak honestly and often with my children, even when the truth is uncomfortable,” he wrote.

“I have to ensure that they understand what it means to have white privilege and take the time to learn and discuss Black history, beyond a single month of the year.”