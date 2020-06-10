Kourtney Kardashian feels “responsible” to talk about the privilege of white people with his children

The star / entrepreneur, the reality is the mother of Mason, age 10, Penelope, 7 years, and Reign, 5 years, and has recently published an article on the conversation around race relations on his account Instagram official site of life style Poosh.
Kardashian wrote in his note that”there is a natural instinct to protect my children from everything that could make them sad or dangerous.”
“The pain and suffering inflicted by racism does not belong to the past, and I bear the responsibility to speak honestly and often with my children, even when the truth is uncomfortable,” he wrote.
“I have to ensure that they understand what it means to have white privilege and take the time to learn and discuss Black history, beyond a single month of the year.”
The younger sisters of the Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have begotten children by black men and their brother, Robert Kardashian, has a daughter with a black woman.
The eldest Kardashian has encouraged mothers to take advantage of the opportunity to use this as a lesson of learning for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything”.
“My children sometimes ask questions which I do not know the answers, then we explore together. I have the impression of having always been on the good side, but I have a lot to learn and I want to educate me even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better aunt to my nieces and nephews, a best friend and a better person. ”
In the note published on his website, Kardashian has offered a few suggestions of books to read with your children as well as a note of programming on the city hall special to CNN “Sesame Street” on racism.