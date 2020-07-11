Kourtney Kardashian is confirmed to reduce his appearances in ” The Incredible Family Kardashian “

The tv reality star Kourtney Kardashian on an episode of “The Incredible family Kardashian” — Brand/Starface



Kourtney Kardashian did, in fact, the intention of taking their distances with The Incredible Family Kardashian. For the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, it is not possible to participate as much in this topic.

“I’ve been in this problem non-stop for fourteen years… I was unsatisfied, and became toxic for me to let the program occupy a large part of my life as was the case previously. I am coming to value privacy and find a balance between my private life and the problem is difficult, ” she confided to Vogue Arabia.

The show must go on

A couple of months, the nerves of Kourtney Kardashian had simply let go and came into the hands of her sister, Kim. An epic struggle, which had made the beautiful days of the fair. The latter reproached precisely that of his predecessor, his lack of investment and ill-will.

“People have a mistaken idea to think that I don’t want to work, which is not true. I am in search of my happiness, and I’ve invested my energy on what makes me happy,” added Kourtney Kardashian.

The filming of the 19th season of The Incredible Family Kardashian has begun, and the problem is going to be with or without the help of Kourtney Kardashian.