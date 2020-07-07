Kourtney Kardashian is exhausted by the filming of KUWTK and unhappy, it is the balance of cash

In January of this year, Kendall Jenner revealed whether or not Kourtney was really ready to quit Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a possible way out, which led to the millions of viewers who like their crazy adventures. It is fair to say that after years of good and loyal services, the star of 41 years, made the turn, and it was then time to have a change of air. Kourtney had also openly expressed his desire to move away from the program that has made known to concentrate more on his family life. Very honest and very sure of your decision, sister Kim is back in the reasons for his break with the famous program.

Kris Jenner, in the company of his daughters, Khloé, Kendall, Kim and Kourtney

In a new interview with Vogue Arabia for the edition of July-August, Kourtney Kardashian he threw away the money in cash in KUWTK and has even confessed that she was not at all happy : “I filmed the show non-stop since 13 years old, 19 seasons and 6 seasons of which it is derived. I felt satisfied and it has become a toxic environment for me to continue to occupy a large part of my life in this way.” Words that have the merit of being clear ! Now that you have more free time, the former Scott Disick took the opportunity to spend time with their three children : “I usually take one day on the weekend, where we do not have plans, we hang out at home in pajamas. I love not having to schedule that day”. A decision that the young do not have the air of regret. Elsewhere in the news, find out why Kendall Jenner is the most hated by the people as their other sisters.