Kourtney Kardashian makes his return KUWTK (and Rob does too!)

“I’m so proud of Rob and the lovely party they gave to Dream,” Kris Jenner said a confessional. “He wanted it to be so special. The cake guy to bubbles, it was so cute.”

Rob has also been shown to have a conversation with Kim and Khloe kardashian about Kylie Jenner throw a dinner surprise for Corey Gamble after the feast, since Dream and him share the same birthday. It was apparently a new one for them – and not the good kind either.

“It will give the impression that we’re not trying to celebrate his birthday,” said Kim, explaining that she and Khloe had planned a surprise for the boyfriend of Kris: a great trip to Napa.

Fortunately, everything finally worked. The two sisters were joined by Kourtney, Kris and Corey on the trip, as the birthday boy was called “perfect”.

“This is the most amazing thing that the girls would have been able to do for Corey,” said Kris in the KUWTK cameras. “I am so happy for him because all the girls have done something so special. It really shows their relationship and the path with it.”

In the midst of all the celebrations, Khloe was facing a major dilemma. She had not only started to freeze her eggs, but she was trying also to know if it had to incorporate a donor’s sperm to make embryos, because his doctor stated that this could increase her chances of getting pregnant.