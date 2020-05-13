Kourtney Kardashian makes his return KUWTK (and Rob does too!)

She is baaack!
Kourtney Kardashian marked his return to the all-new tonight The incredible family Kardashian after being noticeably absent from a few recent episodes. The mother of three children took the decision to withdraw from the shooting after a brawl explosive with his sister Kim Kardashianand so she could devote more time to the mason, Penelope and Reign Disick.
“Now, I’m filming, maybe two days a week because I don’t want to be in a toxic environment,” said Kourtney in a confessional. “I feel so much better giving my concentration and my attention to my children, to Poosh and things I am passionate about.”
His return has coincided with a number of anniversaries of Kardashian-Jenner to begin with Kendall Jenneris the 24. However, it is at a celebration different from that of another member of the family made his own return to the show …Rob Kardashian!
The appearance rarely occurred when all the family gathered for a lovely Trollsbirthday party on the theme that Rob had arranged for his three year-old daughter Dream Kardashian
“I’m so proud of Rob and the lovely party they gave to Dream,” Kris Jenner said a confessional. “He wanted it to be so special. The cake guy to bubbles, it was so cute.”
Rob has also been shown to have a conversation with Kim and Khloe kardashian about Kylie Jenner throw a dinner surprise for Corey Gamble after the feast, since Dream and him share the same birthday. It was apparently a new one for them – and not the good kind either.
“It will give the impression that we’re not trying to celebrate his birthday,” said Kim, explaining that she and Khloe had planned a surprise for the boyfriend of Kris: a great trip to Napa.
Fortunately, everything finally worked. The two sisters were joined by Kourtney, Kris and Corey on the trip, as the birthday boy was called “perfect”.
“This is the most amazing thing that the girls would have been able to do for Corey,” said Kris in the KUWTK cameras. “I am so happy for him because all the girls have done something so special. It really shows their relationship and the path with it.”
In the midst of all the celebrations, Khloe was facing a major dilemma. She had not only started to freeze her eggs, but she was trying also to know if it had to incorporate a donor’s sperm to make embryos, because his doctor stated that this could increase her chances of getting pregnant.
And according to Khloe, her sperm donor would be her ex Tristan Thompson.
“After the appointment with my doctor, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA tests, I think it is the smart choice”, she said in a confessional. “But it’s weird because Tristan and me, we’re not together. I don’t know where to go.”
After back-and-forth throughout the episode, Khloe revealed that, for the moment, she wanted to freeze all the eggs retrieved. However, a FaceTime call between her and Tristan seemed to indicate that she was going to go forward with a second recovery; this time using the cum out of Tristan to create embryos.
“I’m ready to do it and not to do it,” said Tristan to Khloe. “At the end of the day, I want you to feel … everything that is going to put you at ease. And also you feel safer and all the rest. This is what I’m on board.”
“I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and me,” explained Khloe later. “But I really think I will feel a lot better knowing:” okay, I have five embryos in a freezer. If I want to use, I have it here. “Https://www.eonline.com/”
Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, and mid-learning, was also faced with a serious matter: a case involving a prisoner sentenced to death, Rodney Reed.
“Because this performance comes early, I think it is really important for me to share with him our game plan of what’s going on,” said Kim before talking to Reed by phone and eventually visit him. “If we can get a ton of support, especially from the left and the right, it is the ideal. And I will do everything in my power to make his name known and his message to help to get there. “
Then she was going to see Reed in person, Kim has discovered that he now had a chance to fight.
“The courts have granted a stay of execution undefined”, she explained. “They would move then the decision of what will happen with the case of Rodney to the court of appeal below and this will mean that they will entirely reject the case or that they will give him a new trial. Either one is great news.” “
To see what happened on this week’s episode, take a look at the recap video above!
Watch the full KUWTK episode here.