Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with her fourth child ?

While Kourtney Kardashian loves her three pieces of cabbage, the sister of Kim Kardashian would be pregnant with her fourth child !

After these latest revelations, Kourtney Kardashian would love to have a fourth child with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Cloth ignites and thinks that she is pregnant ! MCE tells you more.

A rumour circulates on the social networks since a few days ! According to several internet users, Kourtney Kardashian would still be pregnant !

Yesthe lovely mother of 40-year-old has already made three wonderful children. Well, that takes care of Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Disick, but also Reign Aston Disick.

Elsewhere, Kourtney Kardashian has had her three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Today, these last two are separated. They no longer want to be together !

And yetthe young woman would not want to draw a cross on him for so much … according To the latest revelations of the sister of Kylie Jenner, she still want a child with him !

Yes, the mom of Mason, Penelope and Reign leaves a message on the social networks that does not leave unnoticed. She responds to a question from one of his subscribers on Instagram !

Kourtney Kardashian wants a big family

Thus, one of his millions of fans demand to Kourtney Kardashian, if this last is still pregnant ! And nobody expected this response ! The users are shocked !

Indeed, the pretty brunette responded : “No, but I hope to enjoy this blessing however. “ In short, there is no book pink for the sister of Kim Kardashian. At least, not yet ! The proof !

And yet, this is what it would like with all his heart ! Also, this is not the first time that the star of reality tv The incredible Family Kardashian entrusts himself to this subject.

In fact, Kourtney Kardashian has never hidden to his family and to his fans her dream of having a large family. Then, the dream of a new pregnancy !

Moreover, it does not want to make a last child with anyone ! Yes , it would seriously make it a fourth with her ex-boyfriend.

Thus, Scott Disick also agreed on his side. Then, there are more than wait to see if the pretty brunette really wants to enlarge his family. Outstanding !

