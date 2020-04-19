Kourtney Kardashian reveals new photos of her trip to Tokyo !

On his account Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of photos from his trip to Tokyo. It is very nostalgic about his journey !

Very nostalgic of his trip to Japan, Kourtney Kardashian is sharing a series of unpublished photos. She is in a hurry to return there ! ERM you have to explain why.

During the period of confinement, Kourtney Kardashian is trying to kill the boredom as much as possible ! Then, this last love to dig into his albums photos.

Thus, the former girlfriend of Scott Disick find all a bunch of shots that she has not yet published on his account Instagram. So, this is an ideal time !

In fact, the eldest sister of the Kardashian – Jenner spends his time to take the pose in front of the lens. Then the clichés, this is not what he is missing ! Quite the contrary !

Thus, Kourtney Kardashian has never been so active on the social networks ! It publishes photos galore ! But a series of shots he takes more to heart that’s another one !

Kourtney Kardashian is nostalgic

In fact, Kourtney Kardashian feels very nostalgic about his trip to Japan in November 2019. Yes, the young woman was granted a trip with his little sister, Kim Kardashian !

Then thatit lack of freedom in this period containment, the pretty brunette talks about her incredible journey to his fans on his account Instagram. And we want them all!!!

“One of my favorite places in the world, I had planned a trip to be this month. ‘When we make plans, God laughs’ “he says it in the caption of its publication.

Yes, Kourtney Kardashian love Japan ! It is one of his favourite countries ! Thus, the former girlfriend of Scott Disick wanted to go back there.

But because of the covid-19, the latter finds himself confined with his children. While she is eager to relive a trip as amazing, post more photos !

Thus, one sees the star of “The Incredible Family Kardashian” take the pose in different places ! But that’s not all ! The pretty brunette also shared a number of beautiful moments of life japanese !

