Kourtney Kardashian said that her “birthday gift favorite,” came from Rob

Rob Kardashiananniversary gift Kourtney Kardashian could well be the gift the sweetest of all time.
To celebrate the 41st anniversary of its big sister, the The incredible family Kardashian star offered him something that has also paid tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian: His old record collection. With tunes classical artists timeless as Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, the gift sentimental Rob has been dubbed the “birthday gift favorite” Kourtney in her stories Instagram.
“Birthday gift favorite: @robkardashianofficial gave me all the old records of my father”, shared Kourtney, with a snapshot of the stack of disks vintage.
To make the birthday of the mother of three children even more special, sister Khloe kardashian showered the woman of the hour with a superb arrangement of balloons, which has been done in the form of a favorite character from Disney Superfan Minnie Mouse. But this was not the only thing of anniversary that the Body of vengeance the star had up her sleeve.
Since the big day, Kourtney fell in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and the friends of the famous family were surprised with an anniversary celebration on the theme of social distancing. Lining the street outside his house, the sisters have organized a car show for the founder of POOSH.
“A birthday of quarantine,” wrote Kendall on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of a dozen cars aligned in front of the house from Kourtney in the process of honk and wish him a happy birthday. Keeping things festive, the group célébrateurs has waved balloons and banners for birthday home-made while they played Rihanna“Birthday cake” and Blackpink‘Birthday B-tch.’
“Car parade for the birthday of @kourtneykardash,” wrote Khloe on her story Instagram, giving fans a closer look at the festivities epic with videos. “It was incredible, everyone loves to celebrate (you).”
Ensuring that Kourtney has felt the love, Khloe shared a comforting Publish to wish his sister a happy birthday. “Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash !!! In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, and I would never want to imagine it,” adding, ” today and every day, I pray that your soul will be covered with love and from your heart, I pray that you will be happy! You don’t deserve that magical things! In all the lives before, and in all the lives after that, I love you!”