Kourtney Kardashian said that her “birthday gift favorite,” came from Rob

Rob Kardashiananniversary gift Kourtney Kardashian could well be the gift the sweetest of all time.

To celebrate the 41st anniversary of its big sister, the The incredible family Kardashian star offered him something that has also paid tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian: His old record collection. With tunes classical artists timeless as Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, the gift sentimental Rob has been dubbed the “birthday gift favorite” Kourtney in her stories Instagram.

“Birthday gift favorite: @robkardashianofficial gave me all the old records of my father”, shared Kourtney, with a snapshot of the stack of disks vintage.

To make the birthday of the mother of three children even more special, sister Khloe kardashian showered the woman of the hour with a superb arrangement of balloons, which has been done in the form of a favorite character from Disney Superfan Minnie Mouse. But this was not the only thing of anniversary that the Body of vengeance the star had up her sleeve.